7 ways to support union jobs while celebrating Independence Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 2, 2019) — Here, courtesy of the AFL-CIO’s Union Label and Service Trades Department, are seven ways you can celebrate America’s birthday on July 4th while also supporting family-wage union jobs.

1. Grill some union-made burgers and dogs.

Try: Alexander & Hornung, Ball Park Franks, Dearborn Sausage, Hebrew National, Always Tender Pork Tenderloins, Excel Fresh Meats, Farm Fresh, Farmer John, Hormel

2. Top your meal with union-made toppings.

Try: Gulden’s Spicy Brown Mustard, Heinz Ketchup, Open Pit, French’s, Franks Red Hot, Vlasic Brand Pickles, Amaral Ranches Lettuce

3. Try some union-made bread.

Try: Alfred Nickles Bakery, Stroehmann, Arnold, Francisco

4. Pile some union-made side items on your plate.

Try: Van Camps Baked Beans, Suddenly Salad, Betty Crocker Specialty Potatoes, Amaral Ranches Broccoli, Andy Boy, Frito Lay Chips and Snacks, Kraft Foods, Lays Potato Chips and Dips, Mission Foods, Heinz Baked Beans

5. Enjoy some union-made beverages.

Try: Barq’s Root Beer, Tropicana, Dr. Pepper, Welch’s Juices, Minute Maid, Hawaiian Punch, Mott’s, Sprite, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Coke, Diet Coke

BEER — Anheuser-Busch, Budweiser, Landshark Lager, Leinenkugel Brewing Co., Michelob, Miller Lite, Milwaukee’s Best, Natural Ice & Light, O’Doul’s, Shock Top

WINE — Almaden, Bartles & Jaymes, Black Box, C.K. Mondavi, Carlo Rossi, Charles Krug, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Columbia Crest, Corbett Canyon Vineyard, Dubonnet, Fairbanks, Franzia, Gallo Estate Wines, Robert Mondavi, St. Supery, Turning Leaf.

6. Take care of your skin with these union made sunscreen and lotions.

Bain De Solei, Coppertone, Caress Skin Care, Solarcaine, Avon

7. Visit a State or National Park.

Most State and National Parks are staffed by union workers. Visit a zoo or explore a national park and explore the wonders of the great outdoors.