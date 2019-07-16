Labor walk for Sen. Liz Lovelett on Saturday

BELLINGHAM (July 16, 2019) — Union volunteers are needed this Saturday for the first of two primary election Labor Neighbor walks on behalf of the Washington State Labor Council’s endorsed candidate for State Senate in the 40th Legislative District: Sen. Liz Lovelett.

Labor Neighbor is the WSLC’s grassroots member-to-member political action program. Union volunteers engage with fellow union members to inform them and their families about the candidates who have earned labor’s endorsement. The following neighborhood walks are planned for the primary election in this special election:

SATURDAY, JULY 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Meet at the Northwest Washington CLC, 1700 N. State St. in Bellingham.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Meet at the Northwest Washington CLC, 1700 N. State St. in Bellingham.

To volunteer, please RSVP to Lori Province, Northwest WA CLC Project Coordinator, at loriprovince50@gmail.com or 206-351-2956, or CLC President Michele Stelovich at mstelovich@hotmail.com.

BACKGROUND — The WSLC, the state’s largest union organization representing the interests of some 550,000 rank-and-file members, has endorsed Sen. Liz Lovelett (D-Anacortes) in her bid to retain the 40th District seat in this fall’s special election. She was appointed to the Senate in February following the resignation of Sen. Kevin Ranker. Prior to her appointment, she was twice elected to the Anacortes City Council. The mother of two elementary-age children, Lovelett is the youngest mom in the State Senate, a perspective that she says guides her priorities around affordable childcare, education investments, and environmental leadership. (Learn more about Lovelett here.)

“Senator Lovelett has been a champion for working families from the moment she arrived in Olympia,” said WSLC President Larry Brown. “She has already emerged as a leader on fixing our state’s regressive tax code, supporting public schools and colleges, and this year’s passage of the job-creating 100% clean energy bill. Washington’s labor movement is proud to support Liz Lovelett’s candidacy and we look forward to sharing her strong voting record with our members in Northwest Washington.”

The WSLC makes election endorsements in races for Congress, statewide offices and judicial races, State Legislature, and statewide ballot measures. The WSLC considers these endorsements at its annual convention or at its political endorsement (COPE) convention on even-numbered years. The WSLC Executive Board is also empowered to consider endorsements.

For more information, visit the WSLC’s Political Action page.