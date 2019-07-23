‘Patients Before Profits’ rally Friday at Providence in Renton

RENTON — Hundreds of supporters of health care workers are expected to attend a multi-union Rally for Patients Before Profits outside the Providence Health corporate offices, 1801 Lind Ave. S.W. in Renton, at noon (with the program starting at 12:30 p.m.) on Friday, July 26. Visit the Facebook event page for more information or to RSVP.

Organized by the Washington State Labor Council (WSLC), SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, UFCW 21, OPEIU 8, and the Washington State Nurses Association, all job titles throughout the Providence system in Washington state — nurses, nursing assistants, techs, social workers, transporters, hospice workers, pharmacists, environmental services, nutrition workers, clerks and lab workers — will gather for a massive show of unity.

Together, they will deliver a message urging Providence to stop prioritizing executive pay, profits and branding over the needs of patients and frontline workers.

Union delegates from across Washington state who will be attending the WSLC’s 2019 Convention at the SeaTac DoubleTree Hotel will take buses to Friday’s rally to show their solidarity. Hot dogs, snacks and beverages will be served. The rally program starts at 12:30 p.m., but get there early as participants will begin gathering at noon.

Download the event flier for more information.