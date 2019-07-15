Tickets discounted for Mariners Solidarity Night on Friday, July 26

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have planned another Union Solidarity Night in 2019, featuring discounted tickets and a fireworks show after the game.

Unfortunately though, they’ve scheduled it for the night of the Washington State Labor Council’s 2019 Convention Banquet at the SeaTac DoubleTree Hotel. Doh!

So if you are not attending the WSLC Convention, get your discounted tickets for the Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers game at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, July 26 by visiting mariners.com/union. The discounted tickets are $31 for Main Level and $14 for View Level, and must be purchased online by noon that day.

Feel free to share this information at your union or place of work by downloading and posting this flier.

Please note: This special offer is available online only and is not available in Team Stores or at the Box Office. Discounted tickets purchased through this special offer may not be resold or offered for resale to third parties. Any attempted resale of these tickets may result in the deactivation of such tickets; holders of deactivated tickets will not be permitted to enter the ballpark. Deactivated tickets will be refunded to the original form of payment, minus applicable service fees.