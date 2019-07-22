Union members: Fill out, return primary ballots—postage free!

(July 22, 2019) — Voters across Washington state should have received their primary election ballots by now — or will very soon. Don’t set it aside to be forgotten! Fill it out now and mail it back postage-free!

The Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO only makes endorsements in state legislative and statewide races, which normally occur on even-numbered years. But this year, there’s a special election in the 40th Legislative District in San Juan County and parts of Skagit and Whatcom counties. The WSLC is recommending that union members and their families support Sen. Liz Lovelett (D-Anacortes) to retain the district’s State Senate seat.

In her first legislative session following her appointment to replace resigned Sen. Kevin Ranker, Lovelett earned a perfect 100 percent voting record on working families’ issues and has already emerged as a leader in making Washington’s tax code more fair working-class people. Learn more about Lovelett here.

There are important local elections for city and county offices statewide. To find out which candidates have earned labor’s support in your area, check out these regional Central Labor Councils’ endorsement lists:

MLK Labor’s endorsements

Snohomish and Island County Labor Council

Spokane Regional Labor Council

If your local CLC isn’t listed here, give them a call to find out if there are any local candidates who have been endorsed.