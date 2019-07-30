WSLC endorses Carolyn Long for Congress

SEATAC (July 30, 2019) — Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO delegates representing unions from across the state voted on Saturday to make an early endorsement of Carolyn Long, the Democratic candidate for Congress in Southwest Washington’s 3rd District, at the WSLC’s 2019 Convention. It was the first and only endorsement action taken by the WSLC for the 2020 election, and the vote was unanimous.

“Working families are very excited that Carolyn Long has decided to run again in this critical election and I think this unanimous early endorsement reflects that,” said Larry Brown, President of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO. “Last year, she came very close to defeating an incumbent Republican who has supported a trillion dollar corporate tax giveaway and attacks on basic workers’ rights. It’s time for a change in Southwest Washington and folks know that Carolyn Long shares their values and has the best chance to make that change happen.”

“Our members have gotten to know Carolyn and they are clearly eager to support her candidacy,” said WSLC Secretary Treasurer April Sims. “She cares about what we care about: good jobs, affordable health care, and opportunities for all.”

In her first bid for Congress in 2018, Long came close to defeating incumbent Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler in a 52.67% to 47.33% vote, in what was the district’s most competitive race in a decade. Long announced earlier this month she would run again in 2020.

“Having been a union member myself, I know what an honor it is to have the state labor council’s endorsement,” Long said. “I am excited to continue to work with the labor community on increasing the number of family-wage union jobs here in Southwest Washington and fighting for the issues that affect us all.”

In her youth, running her family produce stand taught Long the value of hard work. Her union job working in the Safeway produce department helped her pay for her higher education. She then worked at WSU Vancouver for 24 years as a tenured professor, and in several administrative and leadership positions. Long’s career has been dedicated to helping the next generation of young people get the opportunities and skills they need to succeed.

When she announced her 2020 election bid earlier this month, Long told The Columbian that she wants to focus on kitchen-table issues that matter to working families like health care and the cost of prescription drugs, infrastructure including replacing the Interstate 5 Bridge, and improving the quality and access of public education. She also vows to improve the 3rd District voters’ accessibility to their member of Congress. Long made conducting multiple town hall meetings a cornerstone of her 2018 campaign, while Herera Beutler is notorious for rarely having such public events and preferring invitation-only “coffee meetings” with constituents where she doesn’t get challenged on his positions.

The WSLC is the largest union organization in Washington state, representing more than 600 local unions with some 550,000 rank-and-file members across the state.