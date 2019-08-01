Social Security, Medicare birthday celebration Saturday in Seattle

SEATTLE — All are invited to celebrate the birthdays of Social Security and Medicare — and to call to expand Social Security and approve Medicare for All — on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 2200 MLK Way S. in Seattle. The event is sponsored by Social Security Works – Washington.

Emcees Sen. Joe Nguyen (D-Seattle and April Sims, Secretary Treasurer of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, will welcome the following guest speakers — U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA/7), WSLC President Larry Brown, Seattle City Councilwoman Teresa Mosqueda, Social Security Works Executive Director Alex Lawson, and Washington CAN! Organizing Director Xochitl Maykovich. The evnt will also feature special guest Jon “Bowzer” Bauman and entertainment by the Seattle Labor Chorus.

