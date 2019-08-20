Charity golf tournament Sept. 7 at Spokane’s Downriver course

SPOKANE — Teamsters Local 690, UFCW Local 1439 and Sunrise for Children invite all to participate in the Teamsters/UFCW/Sunrise Dental Charity Golf Tournament to be held Saturday, Sept. 7 at Spokane’s Downriver Golf Course, with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m.

This fun event will be packed with contests, prizes, beverages, lunch and golf under the blue skies at Spokane’s oldest golf course, nestled in tall pines along the Spokane River and Riverside State Park.

Proceeds will benefit the UFCW 1439 and Teamsters 690 Membership Assistance Funds and Sunrise for Children, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to helping specifically oppressed children in Washington and across the world live a better quality of life.

Download the event flier for information on registration, entry costs, and sponsorship opportunities. The deadline for sponsorships is Monday, Aug. 26 so please contact the event organizers now! For more information, contact Mike Williams at mike@sunrisedental.com or 206-380-1751.