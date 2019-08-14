Join pickets, rally at Swedish on Aug. 22

SEATTLE — Healthcare workers at Swedish Medical Center represented by SEIU Healthcare 1199NW and their community supporters are gearing up for an informational picket and rally for patient safety at Swedish First Hill Campus on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. In addition, they will be conducting informational picketing at six other Swedish campuses (see locations and times below).

Swedish healthcare workers are standing up for safe staffing, overtime protections, recruitment and retention, racial equity, and quality patient care for their community. All supporters are invited to join them at any of the following locations on Thursday, Aug. 22:

INFORMATIONAL PICKET AND RALLY — 4 to 6 p.m. at First Hill Campus, 747 Broadway in Seattle

INFORMATIONAL PICKETS from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ballard Campus — 5300 Tallman Ave. NW, Seattle

Cherry Hill Campus — 500 17th Ave., Seattle

Issaquah Campus — 751 NE Blakely Drive, Issaquah

Edmonds Campus — 21601 76th Ave. W., Edmonds

First Hill Campus — 747 Broadway, Seattle

From noon to 1 p.m.

Mill Creek Campus — 13020 Meridian Ave. S., Everett

Redmond Campus — 18100 NE Union Hill Road, Redmond

Mark your calendar, RSVP on Facebook, and join them on the picket lines!