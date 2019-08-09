Know your rights! Protect your workplace in case of ICE raids

The following is from the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network:

(Aug. 9, 2019) — On Wednesday, the children and families of the 680 people that were taken by ICE in Mississippi went home to an empty house. For many undocumented immigrant workers, this is what they fear most.

Similar operations have taken place right here in Washington state in the counties of King, Pacific, Skagit, Whatcom, Franklin, Okanogan, Spokane, Walla Walla and Chelan. In 2018 alone, ICE delivered more than 5,200 I-9 audit notices to businesses across the U.S.

“As Americans, we should confront any violation of our fundamental rights,” writes April Sims, Secretary Treasurer of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, in a column posted at The Stand. “As unionists, we must recognize that the violation of immigrants rights is directly linked to the erosion of the rights of working people.”

Delegates to the WSLC’s 2019 Convention just unanimously passed Resolution #14 on Immigration and the Labor Movement. It was written and submitted by Iron Workers Local 86, LIUNA Local 242, Washington Education Association, Firefighters Local 29, Teamsters Local 839, MLK Labor, UFCW 21, United Farm Workers, UNITE HERE 8, Casa Latina, WFSE 1488, Familias Unidas por la Justicia, UAW 4121, SEIU6 – Property Services NW, SEIU 925, SEIU 1199NW, and Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance, AFL-CIO, Seattle Chapter. Among other things, it resolves that:

“The Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, with community partners such as the WA Immigrant Solidarity Network (WAISN), will conduct Training of Trainers for affiliates to be able to train their staff and members on their rights and will centralize the WAISN Hotline as a tool of employer/employee immigration defense (1-844-724-3737).

TAKE A STAND — Here’s what you can do to take action to #StopTheRaids and protect immigrant workers:

Print the Protocol of Response to ICE Worksite Audits & Raids and post it in your workplace and in other businesses. Available in English and Spanish.

Reach out to your union or workplace to create a plan of response in case of a workplace audit or raid. Unsure how to make that happen? Contact the WAISN at info@waisn.org.

For more information about the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network, please visit: www.waisn.org.