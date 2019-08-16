Labor Day events planned across the state

This Labor Day — which is fast approaching on Monday, Sept. 2 — working people in every corner of the country have good reason to be proud. Our labor movement is on the rise. We are marching and striking and organizing. We are refusing to accept business as usual. We have the power to create the fair economy and just society that we deserve.

So, while we enjoy the fellowship at Labor Day events and gatherings on Sept. 2, it also is important to reflect on the best ways working people can make our voices heard in our economy and democracy. And if you know someone who is considering joining together with their co-workers in a union, have them contact a union organizer!

All union members and their families in Washington state are invited and encouraged to join in the following activities on Labor Day. (If your union organization has an event planned that’s not listed here, let us know!)

CENTRALIA — The Thurston-Lewis-Mason Central Labor Council hosts its annual Labor Day Picnic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Washington Park, 100 S. Pearl St. in beautiful downtown Centralia. Bring your family, friends and neighbors to this free event and celebrate labor’s contributions to our community. There will be games for the kids. Get details.

EVERETT — The Snohomish and Island County Labor Council will host a Labor Day March and Block Party on Monday, Sept. 2. The march begins at 11 a.m. at the Everett Workers Memorial (Pacific & Wetmore) and Block Party will follow at the Everett Labor Temple, 2810 Lombard St. For details, call 425-259-7922.

KALAMA — The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum CLC and SW Washington CLC will host a Labor Day Picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2 at Hayden Park, 253 Kalama River Rd in Kalama. Get details.

KENNEWICK — The 8th Annual Tri-Cities Labor Day Picnic will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2 at the Columbia Park main stage in Kennewick. Get details.

POST FALLS, IDAHO — The Spokane Regional Labor Council, along with North Idaho CLC and IBEW 77 Renew, are co-hosting a Labor Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Q’emlin Park, 12201 W. Parkway Dr. in Post Falls, Id., that includes a car show and poker run. Get details.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Northwest Washington Central Labor Council will host its 2019 Labor Day Picnic on Monday, Sept. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Riverfront Park, 901 River Road in Sedro-Woolley. Click for details or email mstelovich@hotmail.com for more info.

TACOMA — The Pierce County Central Labor Council invites all area union members and their families to a Labor Day Picnic from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2 at Fort Steilacoom State Park’s Picnic Pavilion, 9200 Steilacoom Blvd SW in Lakewood. Get details. Also, the PCCLC invites community leaders and labor supporters to a short Ralph Chaplin memorial ceremony at the gravesite of longtime labor activist, poet, author and songwriter on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 2) at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 5212 70th St. West in Tacoma. Get details.

If you are in Washington state and your union-sponsored Labor Day event is not listed here, let us know and we’ll add it!

If you are outsider Washington state, check out the AFL-CIO Map of Labor Day events to find one near you.