Laborers’ training program celebrates first grads in Tri-Cities

RICHLAND (Aug. 12, 2019) — Laborers’ Local 348 and WorkSource hosted a graduation ceremony for the first DALEC class in the Tri-Cities last week. The Direct Access to Laborers Education and Careers (DALEC) program provides preparatory construction training to community members.

Upon graduating, successful participants get direct entry into the Northwest Laborers’ Apprenticeship Program. DALEC’s goal is to reach underrepresented groups, like women and people of color, to help fill labor demands and build lasting careers.

“Being a proud member of LIUNA and the Tri-Cities community means we want to create livelihoods for our neighbors,” said Kayne Segura, Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer of Laborers’ Local 348. “We want our brothers and sisters to learn skills that will uplift themselves and their families.”

With a nationwide labor shortage, the introduction of this program to the Tri-Cities area, will reinforce a standard for construction safety and skills but also provide more opportunities for the community at large. Laborers’ Local 348 anticipates the need for skilled laborers and wants to be proactive on local hire while supporting members with healthcare, free training and retirement benefits.

For more information about Laborers’ Local 348, visit the union’s website.