Office space is available at Seattle’s historic Labor Temple

SEATTLE (Aug. 15, 2019) — The historic Seattle Labor Temple has office space available, offering an opportunity to gain office and meeting space in downtown Seattle at an affordable price.

A number of office spaces are available, ranging from 197 to 1,800 square feet and are renting for $17.50 to $23.50 per square foot, a bargain in the growing Belltown neighborhood.

For more information, contact office manager Sherri Bates at 206-441-7582 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Seattle Labor Temple address is 2800 1st Ave., Seattle, WA, 98121.

