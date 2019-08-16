WSLC seeks Legislative Director, Workforce Development Director

SEATTLE (Aug. 16, 2019) — The Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, which is the largest union federation and considered to be the voice of labor in the State of Washington, is hiring! The WSLC is seeking applicants for two positions: Workforce Development Director and Legislative & Policy Director.

WSLC Workforce Development Director

The WSLC operates two direct service programs for members. One of which, the Workforce Development Department, is dedicated to advocating for Washington’s working families from initial entry into the workforce, to career transition, and when facing job loss. Staff of this department seek to ensure universal access to portable skills and a voice in career development, promoting continuity for those navigating the workforce system, and assisting Washington’s workforce system to effectively serve both workers and businesses.

The Workforce Development Director serves on a team of four Directors and one program Coordinator in the Washington State Labor Council’s Olympia office. This team serves as liaisons between labor organizations and the public workforce system, which includes multiple state agencies, education institutions, and community partners. A large portion of this work is independent or working in partnership with another member of the department engaging with the public throughout the State of Washington. The Workforce Development Director reports to the WSLC President and works as a collaborative member of the Workforce Development team. This position is represented by Office and Professional Employees (OPEIU) Local 8.

WSLC Legislative and Policy Director

The Legislative and Policy Director is part of the WSLC lobbying team and is directed by the President, who is the WSLC’s chief administrative officer. Working with the Government Relations Director, who also serves as the lead lobbyist for the council, the Legislative and Policy Director will help develop the WSLC’s biennial legislative agenda. The Legislative and Policy Director is part of the administrative staff of the WSLC and, as such, is part of the collective bargaining agreement between the WSLC and Office and Professional Employees (OPEIU) Local 8.

As part of the legislative development process, the Director will chair, co-chair, or serve on a number of internal and external policy committees, work with affiliated unions and community partners on policy goals, draft convention resolutions, conduct workshops, and represent the WSLC by speaking at various union, legislative and administrative hearings, writing testimony, talking points and positions papers, and helping our affiliates and community allies navigate the legislative process. The Director will also be responsible for other policy assignments made by the President.

Applications for both positions will be accepted until they are filled.